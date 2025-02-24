Entertainment

Meghan Markle To Distance Herself From Prince Harry To Save Netflix Series

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle is reportedly distancing herself from Prince Harry professionally as she becomes increasingly determined to establish her own success with With Love, Meghan, her upcoming Netflix series. According to Woman’s Day, Meghan sees the show’s strong trailer engagement as proof that she is an “unstoppable force.”

An insider pointed out that while Harry’s Polo documentary trailer has only garnered 207,000 views in nearly three months, With Love, Meghan has surpassed 1.9 million views in just one month. “She’s determined this is going to be the year that she proves all those naysayers wrong, especially Harry,” the source claimed.

Meghan is also reportedly using the show to prove that she is not responsible for the difficulties she and Harry have faced since stepping back from royal life. Despite criticism labeling the show “tone-deaf,” Meghan remains focused, believing much of the backlash comes from loyal supporters of Prince William and Kate Middleton. “She’s determined to be the highest-rated Netflix show of the year and is already working on more lifestyle content,” the insider added.

