Meghan Markle Netflix Series Release Delayed Amid Backlash?

Meghan Markle has been urged to postpone the release of her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere on March 4 after being initially scheduled for January. PR expert Edward Coram James suggested that delaying the series further would help the Duchess of Sussex avoid appearing out of touch amid ongoing crises.

Speaking to GB News, Coram James emphasized that public figures risk negative perceptions if they seem disconnected from real-world events. “One of the biggest challenges celebrities face when addressing crises is the perception that they’re out of touch,” he said. Given Meghan’s Los Angeles roots, he argued that taking more time before launching the series could reinforce her sincerity regarding the devastating wildfires in California.

“She has every reason to care deeply about the wildfires, not just as a public figure but as a Californian,” he explained. “If positioned correctly, her response won’t feel performative—it will feel personal. That’s a major advantage over celebrities parachuting in with generic statements.”

Meghan’s Netflix series aims to showcase uplifting stories and positive initiatives, but whether she will heed calls for a further delay remains to be seen.