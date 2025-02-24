NATIONAL

LHC tells PTI to seek govt approval before filing petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22, directing the party to first approach the government’s redressal committee.

Justice Farooq Haider, while presiding over the hearing, upheld the registrar’s objection, stating that PTI must follow the proper legal process before seeking judicial intervention. The court ruled that if the committee fails to decide on the matter, PTI may then file a petition.

The petition was filed by PTI leader Akmal Khan Bari, who argued that the party had formally requested permission from the authorities but had not received a response. PTI’s legal counsel contended that approaching the redressal committee would be ineffective, as previous attempts had yielded no results.

However, the LHC maintained that legal procedures must be followed before bringing the case to court. The petition highlighted that PTI sought to organize a peaceful gathering in accordance with the law but was denied permission, prompting the party to seek judicial intervention.

Earlier, Lahore’s district administration had refused to grant PTI permission for a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8. PTI had initially announced plans for the gathering to mark the first anniversary of the 2023 general elections, which the party claims were heavily rigged.

Previous article
Sharif, Aliyev finalize matters on Azerbaijan’s $2 bn investment in Pakistan
Next article
Upper Kohistan shuts down in protest against WAPDA’s unkept Dasu Dam pledges
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Upper Kohistan shuts down in protest against WAPDA’s unkept Dasu Dam...

UPPER KOHISTAN: Residents of Upper Kohistan staged a sit-in outside the deputy commissioner’s office on Monday, launching a shutter-down and wheel-jam strike in Komila...

Sharif, Aliyev finalize matters on Azerbaijan’s $2 bn investment in Pakistan

Opposition vows stronger alliances to protect constitutional rule

China stands ready to work with new German government to develop ties: FM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.