KP reports first locally transmitted mpox case

PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Advisor on Health service Ihtesham Ali on Sunday confirmed another case of monkeypox (mpox) in the province.

According to the KP advisor, this marks the first locally transmitted case of mpox in K-P. Previously, all reported cases had been identified among individuals returning from foreign travel.

The adviser further stated that the affected woman’s husband had recently returned from a Gulf country. Initially, he exhibited no symptoms, but later, he also tested positive for mpox.

According to Public Health Director Dr Fazal Majeed, the patient was admitted to the hospital on February 18, after experiencing fever and body aches.

On February 19, rashes and moles appeared on her body and inside her mouth, prompting Public Health Coordinator Dr Muhammad Amir Khan to report the case.

On February 20, an investigative team collected the patient’s samples and sent them to the Public Health Reference Laboratory at Khyber Medical University, Peshawar, where the diagnosis was confirmed on February 21.

Providing details about the patient’s husband, Dr Majeed mentioned that he had shown no symptoms upon returning to Pakistan. However, on February 5, he developed a fever and body aches, followed by the appearance of rashes on February 6. Despite this, he chose to remain at home for 10 to 15 days instead of seeking medical attention.

On February 22, a team conducted a medical history review of the patient, screened her family members and close contacts, and instructed all individuals, including her husband, to undergo home isolation.

Dr Majeed has urged the public to stay vigilant about the symptoms of Monkeypox and to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest healthcare facility if any suspicious symptoms appear.