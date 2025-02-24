Karachi court summons deceased Mustafa Amir in narcotics case

KARACHI: A Karachi anti-narcotics court on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Mustafa Amir, who was murdered last month, in connection with a narcotics case.

The court’s decision has raised questions about procedural mismanagement, as the youth was brutally killed on January 6, and his body was later found in a burned vehicle in Hub, Balochistan.

According to case details, Mustafa was accused of attempting to smuggle drugs through a courier service in Karachi’s Korangi area. Investigators allege that he operated under the alias “Taimoor” for these transactions.

Despite his murder, the court, seemingly ‘unaware’ of his death, directed authorities to present him at the next hearing on February 27. The investigating officer is expected to update the court on his murder during the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the murder investigation has revealed shocking details. One of the suspects, Armaghan, reportedly confessed to driving Amir’s car to Dareji before setting it on fire while Amir was still alive but unconscious. He also admitted to physically assaulting him and firing three warning shots that missed.

The issuance of an arrest warrant for a deceased individual highlights serious lapses in coordination between law enforcement and the judiciary.

Authorities are now expected to clarify the legal confusion surrounding Amir’s case while continuing separate investigations into both his murder and the narcotics allegations.