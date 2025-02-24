Justin Bieber’s Rep Addresses ‘Harmful’ Drug Use Rumors Amid Concerns Over Singer’s Behavior

Justin Bieber’s representative has slammed “harmful” rumors suggesting the singer is struggling with drug use, calling them “exhausting and pitiful.” The statement comes after fans raised concerns about Bieber’s recent behavior, including his appearance at Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin pop-up event and multiple spa visits.

According to TMZ, Bieber, 30, is in a “good place” with wife Hailey Bieber, 28, and is focused on family life after welcoming their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024. His rep emphasized that this year has been “transformative” for the singer, as he has ended several friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.

An insider defended Bieber’s seemingly tired appearance during a February 1 outing in New York, explaining that he had spent the night in the recording studio after caring for his son. The source added that Bieber remains committed to his health and supporting his family.

Despite this, speculation intensified after a viral video showed him acting “strangely” at Hailey’s Los Angeles event, smiling and swaying while speaking to Refinery29’s beauty director. Fans expressed concern online, with some pleading for “someone [to] help him.” A source told Page Six that Hailey is “really concerned” about Justin’s struggles and “isn’t sure how to manage things at this point.”

Following the controversy, Bieber was spotted smoking with comedian Dave Chappelle in Los Angeles early Saturday morning.