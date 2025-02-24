Justin Bieber Reveals Major Plans About Son Jack’s Future

New dad and devoted hockey enthusiast Justin Bieber is wasting no time in kickstarting his son Jack Blues’ passion for the sport. During the recent Skate For LA Strong charity hockey game at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, Bieber made it clear that his baby boy’s future on the ice is already in the works.

Held on February 23 to support those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the event brought together celebrities and sports legends for a day of fun and community spirit. In an upbeat sideline interview with the Los Angeles Kings’ media team, Bieber confidently declared that there’s “no such thing as too early” when it comes to getting his six‑month‑old son into skates. When asked about his plans, the musician smiled and responded, “As soon as possible.”

Bieber’s enthusiasm wasn’t limited to the interview. He also showcased his playful side by engaging in a lighthearted, staged tussle with hockey icon Jeremy Roenick. The brief, humorous exchange—captured by the LA Kings and shared on social media—had the crowd laughing as Bieber zipped around the rink, hyping up fans with his infectious energy.

The charity game drew a star-studded crowd, with appearances by Erin Andrews, Rob McElhenney, and Caitlin Olson, while notable figures such as Snoop Dogg, Vince Vaughn, Will Ferrell, Danny DeVito, and Colby Smulders took to the bench as coaches. Their participation underscored the event’s commitment to coming together for a great cause.

This isn’t the first time Bieber has shared his hockey passion with the public. Last month, he posted an Instagram Story featuring a blue-and-white Toronto Maple Leafs jersey—donated as a gift for baby Jack Blues. The jersey, emblazoned with Auston Matthews’ number and a touching message reading “To JB Jr. Peace & Love,” reinforced Bieber’s determination to nurture his son’s budding love for the game until he’s ready to wear it himself.

Bieber’s actions both on and off the ice resonate deeply with fans in the US and UK, as he not only champions charitable causes but also brings his personal passions to the forefront of his public life. This heartwarming blend of family values, community support, and genuine love for hockey is set to inspire many, proving that when we unite, amazing things can happen.