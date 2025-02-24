NATIONAL

JI plans protest drive against govt after Ramazan: Hafiz Naeem

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Monday the party would launch a protest movement against the government after Ramazan.

Speaking to media after JI’s Majlis-e-Shoora (consultative committee) meeting, he said the party had reviewed facilities available to the masses.

He said the participants decided to launch a movement against the government after the holy month as there was no relief for the public despite renewed agreements with IPPs.

The government should provide substantial relief to the masses in prices of fuel and electricity, he demanded.

As part of the strategy, he said, the JI would stage protests on national highways and besiege chief minister and governor houses.

He said the farmers should join protest everywhere to force the government to reduce prices. There should be a government on the basis on Form 45, he added.

The JI chief said the people of Palestine would not compromise on its dignity.

“We have a clear stance on Kashmir. The only solution to the problem is implementation of UN resolutions,” he said.

Previous article
AIOU partners with Pakistan Post for modernised book distribution
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab govt defends Bikers Lane project after KP criticism

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has responded to criticism from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government spokesperson Barrister Saif regarding the quality...

Bangladeshi students, who ousted former PM Hasina, set to launch political party

Prince Harry’s US Future at Risk as Trump Backs Legal Action Over Visa

Ben Affleck Looking For Someone Like Ex Jennifer Garner As New Partner

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.