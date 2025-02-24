JI plans protest drive against govt after Ramazan: Hafiz Naeem

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Monday the party would launch a protest movement against the government after Ramazan.

Speaking to media after JI’s Majlis-e-Shoora (consultative committee) meeting, he said the party had reviewed facilities available to the masses.

He said the participants decided to launch a movement against the government after the holy month as there was no relief for the public despite renewed agreements with IPPs.

The government should provide substantial relief to the masses in prices of fuel and electricity, he demanded.

As part of the strategy, he said, the JI would stage protests on national highways and besiege chief minister and governor houses.

He said the farmers should join protest everywhere to force the government to reduce prices. There should be a government on the basis on Form 45, he added.

The JI chief said the people of Palestine would not compromise on its dignity.

“We have a clear stance on Kashmir. The only solution to the problem is implementation of UN resolutions,” he said.