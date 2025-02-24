Jennifer Lopez Twins Celebrate 17th Birthday Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

ennifer Lopez marked a special milestone as her twins, Max and Emme, celebrated their 17th birthday on Saturday, February 22. The Unstoppable star, 55, shared a heartfelt compilation of photos and videos, reflecting on their journey in the spotlight.

Lopez, who shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 56, showcased their distinct personalities in the celebration. While Emme enjoyed a simple, intimate family gathering with a white frosted cake, Max had a more elaborate Wheel of Fortune-themed birthday, complete with custom cupcakes and a t-shirt that read “Max’s Super Mega Ultra Hyper Super Duper Duper Game Show.”

The singer and actress affectionately referred to her children as her “coconuts” in the post, a nickname she has used for them throughout the years. Fans and celebrities, including Kate Hudson, expressed their amazement at how much the twins have grown. Lopez also included clips of the twins supporting her backstage at performances, including the Super Bowl halftime show.

The celebration comes just a day after Lopez was officially declared divorced from Ben Affleck on February 21. The Let’s Get Loud singer filed for divorce in August 2024, exactly two years after their Georgia wedding, and finalized the split after California’s mandatory six-month waiting period. The settlement, resolved through mediation, includes no custody arrangements or spousal support, as the former couple did not have children together.

Despite the separation, Lopez has maintained a close bond with Affleck’s children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, particularly with his eldest daughter, Violet.