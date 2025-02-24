Govt begins regulating VPN services with new licensing framework

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has introduced a licensing framework for Virtual Private Network (VPN) service providers, requiring them to obtain a class license to operate legally in the country.

A class license allows multiple providers to function under general regulatory conditions without the need for individual approval. This move, announced on Monday, follows PTA’s renewed efforts to regulate VPN services after previous attempts failed to achieve compliance.

According to a PTA statement, two companies have already been granted licenses under the new framework. The initiative is aimed at ensuring secure and lawful VPN usage while maintaining data privacy and regulatory oversight.

“This step will help businesses use VPN services for legitimate purposes while ensuring transparency, security, and adherence to national regulations,” the PTA said in a press release.

VPNs are commonly used in Pakistan to access restricted websites and online platforms. Last year, PTA intensified efforts to curb VPN usage, particularly in response to the ban on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which authorities cited as a national security concern.

In previous statements, government officials maintained that the restrictions were not intended to suppress free speech but were aimed at countering online threats. However, despite initial discussions on banning VPNs, PTA later clarified that no blanket ban had been imposed.

By introducing a licensing system, PTA aims to bring VPN service providers into a structured regulatory framework, ensuring compliance while allowing businesses and individuals to continue using these services for legitimate purposes.