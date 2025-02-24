CJP briefed on rights violations of Imran and Bushra in jail: Omar

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan said on Monday that a PTI delegation met Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi and informed him that the rights of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were being deliberately denied in Adiala Jail.

Speaking to the media outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, Omar stated that PTI leaders conveyed their concerns about Imran being denied meetings with party members and phone contact with his sons abroad. “If this is the state of affairs in the lower judiciary, what can we expect in the upper courts?” he remarked.

He added that the meeting with Justice Afridi took place only after Imran Khan’s explicit approval, which he personally confirmed three times. The delegation also raised concerns over Imran’s jail trial, arguing that all previous prime ministers were tried in open courts.

Omar further said PTI leaders informed the CJP about the harassment of party workers by the police, highlighting worsening conditions in Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, and Balochistan. He also criticized rising inflation and unemployment, noting that two million Pakistanis had left the country in the past three years in search of better opportunities.

He revealed that PTI was in contact with other opposition parties to form a broader alliance and that a joint press conference would be held soon. Omar also stated that Imran Khan was satisfied with the party’s leadership and direction.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) postponed hearings on nine cases against Omar Ayub until April 10 after being informed that senior lawyer Babar Awan was unable to appear in court.