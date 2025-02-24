Ben Affleck Looking For Someone Like Ex Jennifer Garner As New Partner

Ben Affleck is open to dating again following his finalized divorce from Jennifer Lopez, but insiders say he is being selective about who he chooses. According to In Touch, the Triple Frontier star, 52, is looking for a lasting relationship with someone who understands addiction—similar to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

A source close to Affleck revealed that while he is not rushing into anything serious, he has been meeting women through his recovery community. “His new friends, since getting sober, include a lot of AA and Al-Anon members,” the insider shared. “He’s met some very accomplished women through the 12-step program, but as far as I know, there’s no one he’s serious about.”

The source added that Affleck wants to avoid relationships with people unfamiliar with addiction struggles. “A perfect example is his ex [Jennifer] Garner, who now fully understands how alcoholics operate. She understands him better than anyone,” they explained. “Ben does want to find lasting love—he’s just being more cautious about who he chooses.”

Affleck and Garner, who share three children, were married for 13 years before their 2018 divorce. His most recent marriage to Jennifer Lopez lasted two years before they filed for divorce in mid-2024.