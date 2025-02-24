Australian defence force officer loses security clearance over Israel loyalty

CANBERRA: An Australian Defence Force (ADF) officer has had his security clearance revoked after the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) determined he posed a security risk due to his alleged loyalty to Israel.

The officer, identified as HWMW, was found to have withheld information about his training in Israel and his possible susceptibility to exploitation by Israeli intelligence services, including Mossad.

ASIO’s assessment, published by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, stated that HWMW’s actions demonstrated poor judgment and failure to meet the requirements for holding a security clearance.

The tribunal found that his loyalty to Israel above Australia made him vulnerable to foreign influence, posing an unacceptable risk to national security.

The officer’s poor security practices, including his failure to disclose security-relevant information, led to the conclusion that no conditions could mitigate the risks posed by his continued access to sensitive information.

The officer, who served in the ADF for 19 years, had attended security and firearms training courses in Israel in 2016 and 2019. These courses were organised by a group linked to the Israeli government and led by former Israeli Security Agency members.

The officer stated that these courses were a “natural recruiting pool” for Mossad. He also admitted to not fully disclosing the extent of his involvement in these training courses during his security clearance process, citing an intention to avoid interrogation.

During interviews with ASIO, HWMW claimed that his loyalty to Israel was tied to his Jewish identity and that he viewed serving in the ADF as a way to contribute to Australia while still maintaining a connection to Israel.

He said he joined a Sydney community security group (CSG) between 2014 and 2023, which provided security services to the Jewish community, with the intention of protecting the local Jewish population.

ASIO’s findings concluded that the officer was at risk of being influenced by Israeli intelligence due to his demonstrated loyalty and failure to disclose pertinent information. The tribunal upheld the decision to revoke his security clearance, stating that his continued access to classified information would present a security risk.

The officer, who had been granted access to classified materials up to Top Secret, has previously served in roles with the New York Police Department and in the protection details for former U.S. presidents. His appointment to the ADF was made in 2004, and his clearance was upgraded to Top Secret in 2010.

In a statement to the tribunal, the officer said his goal in joining the ADF was to demonstrate his commitment to Australia, though he acknowledged his failure to provide full disclosure regarding his training in Israel.

The decision to revoke his security clearance highlights ongoing concerns about the potential for foreign influence within Australia’s national security apparatus.