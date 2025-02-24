Actor Sajid Hasan’s son remanded in Rs50m drug case

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Monday granted police a one-day physical remand of Sahir Hasan, the son of actor Sajid Hasan, in a drug-related case linked to the murder of Mustafa Amir.

Sahir was presented before the magistrate at the Central Jail Judicial Complex, where the police requested a five-day remand to further investigate his alleged involvement in drug trafficking. However, the court approved only a one-day remand, instructing the police to provide additional evidence in the ongoing investigation.

According to investigators, Sahir has been supplying drugs in affluent areas of Karachi for the past two years. The police claim to have recovered narcotics worth Rs50 million from his possession. Officials allege that he procured drugs from suppliers identified as Bazil and Yahya before distributing them.

Authorities are also examining his potential connection to the murder of Mustafa Amir. Preliminary investigations suggest that both Mustafa Amir and his suspected killer, Armaghan, were among Sahir’s clients. Police sources reveal that on January 2, Mustafa Amir allegedly acquired drugs on credit from Sahir, while Armaghan and another suspect, Shiraz, later purchased an additional supply worth Rs350,000.

The investigation has also uncovered details of an international drug trafficking network. According to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Sahir disclosed that the drugs originated from Colombia and were smuggled into Pakistan through California. The shipments reportedly arrived in Islamabad and Lahore via courier services, with two brothers running the operation through the dark web. A relative of theirs was allegedly responsible for the final distribution in Karachi.

The case remains under investigation, and police are expected to present further findings in the next hearing.