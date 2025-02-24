7 terrorists eliminated in two DI Khan operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Seven terrorists were killed in fire exchange with the security forces in two separate operations carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the first operation took place in the DI Khan’s Daraban area.

Security personnel engaged the terrorists and “four khwarij were sent to hell”, the ISPR said, using the descriptor designating members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In the second operation, reported in the district’s Maddi area, security forces killed three terrorists.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” the statement read.

The ISPR added, “Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

These operations come days after security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in KP’s Karak district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to the ISPR, security forces “effectively engaged” after they received information regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.

Pakistan has been grappling with an alarming surge in terror activities, targeting security forces and other law enforcement agencies, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

With at least 685 members of security forces losing their lives amid a total of 444 terror attacks, 2024 turned out to be the deadliest year for the civil and military security forces of Pakistan in a decade, according to a 2024 report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies think-tank.

According to the ISPR Director General, security forces conducted a total of 59,775 operations last year during which 925 terrorists were killed and 383 officers and soldiers were martyred.

PM and President laud security forces for killing Khawarij

Following the successful DI Khan IBO, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday appreciated the security forces for killing seven Khawarij in areas of Daraban and Maddi in Dera Ismail Khan.

He said the government would continue to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity. He asserted that sacrifices of lives by the sons of the nation in the war against terrorism would not go in vain. He assured that the government was fully active to root out terrorism from the country.

The war against terrorists would continue till complete eradication of terrorism, he added.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating the terrorists of Fitna Al-Khawarij during the intelligence based operations.

He appreciated the brave forces for their successful operations.

He said the operations of security forces would continue till complete elimination of terrorism.