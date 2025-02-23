World

Thousands of Canadians sign petition to revoke Elon Musk’s citizenship

By Agencies

TORONTO: A growing number of Canadians are supporting a petition asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to strip billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk of his Canadian citizenship.

The petition, launched by British Columbia resident Qualia Reed and sponsored by New Democratic Party (NDP) MP Charlie Angus, argued that Musk “has engaged in activities that go against the national interest of Canada”.

Noting that Musk, a key lieutenant of US President Donald Trump, “has used his wealth and power to influence our elections”, the petition claimed that Musk is “a member of a foreign government that is attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty”.

“We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Prime Minister to revoke Elon Musk’s dual citizenship status, and revoke his Canadian passport effective immediately,” it said.

Musk, born in South Africa, became a Canadian through his mother, who was born in Saskatchewan.

More than 52,100 Canadians have signed the online petition that will be presented in the House of Commons once it closes on June 20.

There is no indication that the Canadian government will consider revoking Musk’s citizenship.

Agencies
Agencies

