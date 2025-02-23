Shia-Sunni tribes vow support for Kurram peace efforts

PESHAWAR: Representatives of Shia and Sunni tribes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) restive Kurram district on Saturday assured their support for the government’s efforts to restore peace in the region.

In a statement issued here by the KP Information Department, separate meetings of delegations of Shia and Sunni tribes from Kurram held with KP government spokesman Muhammad Ali Saif at his office in Peshawar.

The delegates held a detailed exchange of views with Saif, who is also part of provincial bodies tasked with resolution of the issue, on law-and-order situation in Kurram, , according to the information department.

Kurram, a tribal district of around 600,000 where Pakistani federal and provincial authorities have traditionally exerted limited control, has frequently witnessed violence between its Sunni and Shiite communities over land and power. Travelers to and from the area often ride in convoys escorted by security officials.

Fresh feuding began on Nov. 21 when gunmen ambushed a convoy and killed 52 people, mostly Shiites. The assault triggered road closures and other measures that have disrupted people’s access to medicine, food, fuel, education and work and created a humanitarian crisis in the area, where authorities say over 150 people have been killed in nearly three months of clashes.

“Both delegations informed Barrister Dr. Saif of their respective concerns and requested strict action against the miscreants,” the KP information department said in a statement after the meetings.

“The two sides reiterated their commitment to ensure full implementation of the peace agreement and assured full cooperation with the security forces and the government to establish peace.”

48 miscreants in Kurram arrested: IGP told

On the other hand, 48 miscreants were arrested in Kurram tribal district during an operation launched to ensure lasting peace in the region.

This was told during a meeting attended by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed in Kohat district where they chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall security situation in Kurram.

The meeting assessed the latest law and order developments, recent incidents, and the measures taken to address them, said an official communique issued here. It was decided during the meeting that operations against terrorist elements involved in recent incidents would be further intensified.

The protection of citizens’ lives and property, along with efforts to improve their quality of life, will remain a top priority, and peace will be restored in all circumstances. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and other law enforcement agencies are implementing a comprehensive strategy to eliminate miscreants effectively. Additionally, the crackdown on those providing support and facilitation to such elements is being tightened.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reiterated that there was no room for miscreants or their facilitators, and all individuals involved would be held accountable under the law.