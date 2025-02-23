Entertainment

Secret To Princess Kate Middleton’s ‘Glossy’ Rapunzel Hair Revealed

By Web Desk

Princess Kate’s voluminous, glossy locks have long been admired, sparking debates over whether she uses hair extensions. While experts remain divided, registered nutritional therapist Lucia Stansbie suggests that a nutrient-rich diet plays a crucial role in achieving thick, healthy hair.

Protein: The Foundation of Strong Hair

Hair is primarily composed of protein, so a diet lacking in it can lead to weak, brittle strands. Stansbie recommends incorporating:

  • Lean meats (chicken, turkey, beef)
  • Fish
  • Eggs
  • Legumes (lentils, beans, chickpeas)

Omega-3 Fatty Acids for Scalp Health

A healthy scalp promotes healthy hair, and omega-3 fatty acids help reduce inflammation and nourish hair follicles. Top sources include:

  • Salmon
  • Sardines
  • Anchovies
  • Herrings
  • Mackerel

Zinc for Strength and Nourishment

Zinc plays a key role in supporting hair follicles and keeping strands strong. Add these to your diet:

  • Oysters
  • Beef
  • Pumpkin seeds
  • Lentils

Vitamin D for Hair Growth

Vitamin D is essential for the hair growth cycle, but deficiency can occur due to lack of sun exposure. While supplementation may be necessary in winter, dietary sources include:

  • Fatty fish
  • Fortified dairy products
  • Egg yolks

Collagen and Vitamin C: The Ultimate Hair Duo

Collagen production declines with age, affecting hair strength. Boost it with:

  • Bone broth
  • Collagen supplements

Vitamin C enhances collagen production and is found in:

  • Citrus fruits
  • Berries
  • Peppers (raw peppers have more vitamin C than oranges)
  • Broccoli & Brussels sprouts

Biotin for Keratin Production

Biotin is essential for strong hair and nails. Foods rich in biotin include:

  • Eggs
  • Almonds
  • Avocados
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Spinach

Addressing Hormonal Imbalances

While diet plays a key role in hair health, hormonal imbalances can contribute to hair loss. Stansbie highlights key conditions that impact hair:

  • PCOS: High androgen levels can trigger hair thinning.
  • Endometriosis: Iron deficiency from heavy periods can affect hair growth.
  • Postpartum Hair Loss: Nutrient depletion post-childbirth can cause shedding.
  • Menopause: Hormonal changes can thin hair, but a protein-rich diet helps maintain strength.

While a balanced diet is crucial for maintaining luscious, glossy locks, addressing underlying health issues is equally important for optimal hair growth.

Previous article
Thousands of Canadians sign petition to revoke Elon Musk’s citizenship
Next article
Muslim students forced to remove Hijab at Mumbai exam centre
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Thousands of Canadians sign petition to revoke Elon Musk’s citizenship

TORONTO: A growing number of Canadians are supporting a petition asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to strip billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk of his Canadian...

Jennifer Carpenter Reveals Shocking ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ News

Germans start voting as far right’s Merz favorite to be next chancellor

Trump to name FBI chief Patel as acting ATF director

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.