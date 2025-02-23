Schools academic year begins in Gaza following suspension of Israel’s onslaught

GAZA CITY: The new school year began in the Gaza Strip on Sunday after the suspension of Israel’s 16-month onslaught on the enclave, the Education Ministry said.

A ministry statement said students will attend sessions “at schools that are still standing, have been renovated and equipped, or through alternative schools and educational points that have been established in many areas.”

The ministry said it seeks to provide online courses for students who are unable to attend schools “to ensure that they continue their education.”

The new school year “started in Gaza amid massive destruction and a severe shortage of resources and capabilities.”

The ministry appealed to human rights organizations to pressure Israel to allow access to materials needed for the education process in Gaza.

According to Palestinian figures, 85% of schools in Gaza have been rendered inoperable by Israeli bombardment.

Gaza’s government media office said at least 12,800 students, and 800 teachers and administrative staff were killed and 1,166 educational establishments destroyed in the Israeli war since October 2023, estimating the damage in the education sector at over $2 billion.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.