Princess Kate Middleton’s ‘Serious’ Side Effects Of Cancer Treatment Revealed By Royal Aid

– Prince William was deeply affected upon learning of Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis, with former royal aide Jason Knauf describing it as “the lowest I’ve ever seen him.” In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Knauf explained that the couple chose to delay the public announcement to prioritize their children’s well-being.

“They didn’t want to say yet that she had cancer because they hadn’t told the children and were still working through how to tell them,” Knauf revealed. The couple ensured that Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, understood the situation before making it public. This delay led to widespread speculation and online conspiracy theories about Kate’s absence.

Prince William’s Royal Aid Jason Worked For The Royal Couple During Cancer Treatment

Kate, 43, has since shared that she is in remission and has begun easing back into public life. In January, she was seen at an optician appointment in London, sparking discussions about chemotherapy-related vision changes. Cancer Research UK states that chemotherapy can cause blurred vision, dulled color perception, and headaches.

While Kate has not openly discussed treatment side effects, King Charles, 75, previously shared that chemotherapy affected his sense of taste, while Sarah Ferguson, 64, spoke about lymphedema after breast cancer treatment. The Duchess of York advised cancer survivors to seek lymphatic drainage therapy.

Kate’s transparency about her diagnosis has resonated with many. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” she previously said. As she gradually resumes royal duties, William remains by her side, offering support through her recovery.

Princess Kate Middleton Returns To The UK After Holiday With Major Plans For Royal Role
Meghan Markle’s Intense Bullying Of Royal Staff Revealed In Bombshell Documentary
