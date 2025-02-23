Entertainment

Princess Kate Middleton Returns To The UK After Holiday With Major Plans For Royal Role

By Web Desk

Princess Kate is expected to provide a “tremendous boost” to the Royal Family as she returns to the UK following a family vacation in the Caribbean, a royal expert has claimed. The Princess of Wales traveled with Prince William and their three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—alongside her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, according to reports.

Kate and William have already scheduled their first royal engagement upon their return, with a visit to Pontypridd in South Wales on February 26 ahead of St. David’s Day celebrations on March 1. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that Kate’s presence will be a significant morale boost for the monarchy.

“It was such a brutal year for her, as William said, and now we have seen her on several occasions,” Fitzwilliams noted. However, he emphasized that Kensington Palace has made it clear that Kate’s return to royal duties will be gradual.

