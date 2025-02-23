Princes Charlotte’s Major Mishap Around Her Birth Revealed By Former Aid

A former royal aide has revealed a behind-the-scenes mishap that occurred during the announcement of Princess Charlotte’s birth in 2015. Jason Knauf, who worked closely with Prince William and Princess Kate, disclosed on 60 Minutes Australia that he lost the official birth details just before sharing them with the press.

Knauf explained that he had written down Charlotte’s birth time and weight for a press release but misplaced the slip of paper while speaking to journalists outside St. Mary’s Hospital in London. “Somewhere on that street the entire time was a piece of paper that said there had been a little princess born, what time and how much she weighed,” he admitted. Despite the momentary panic, the announcement proceeded without issue.

Princess Charlotte was born at 8:34 a.m. on May 2, 2015, weighing 8 lbs 3 oz. She was delivered quickly, allowing Kate and William to leave the Lindo Wing by late afternoon. Since her birth, Charlotte has been known for her independent personality and strong bond with her mother. Royal expert Ingrid Seward told HELLO! that Charlotte has a protective nature, recalling how she looked after Kate during last year’s Trooping the Colour.

“Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother,” Seward said. “Kate and Charlotte are great friends, and their bond is very precious.” Kate, who shares a close relationship with her own mother, Carole Middleton, has nurtured that same connection with her daughter.