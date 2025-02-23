Perilous routes

Traveling from Lahore to Quetta via Zhob and DG Khan has become a threatening journey due to lack of security. Over the last few months, the situation has turned even worse. Recently, I traveled from Lahore to Quetta via Multan-DG Khan road. This route is a bit better in terms of infrastructure. But unluckily it’s not very safe. Terrorists groups, like TTP and BLA, are involved in robbing travellers. Many a time, drivers of public buses and private vehicles lose their lives while trying to escape the looters. All the checkposts in these areas and the surrounding ones go empty after sunset. This leaves people with the only option of traveling by air, but that is not affordable for all. There is need for the relevant quarters to take an immediate action to address the situation.

MEHBOOB KHAN

PISHIN