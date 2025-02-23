Partisan and false advocacy

Freedom of expression makes it obligatory on the journalists, commentators, opinion makers and intellectuals to present an objective, honest, realistic and anodyne view of the permeating situation and the issues they are reporting or dilating on without showing any tilt towards any political party. They owe it to the people to help them form an informed opinion on the national issues.

Any conduct contrary to the foregoing parameters by media and commentators is tantamount to breach of the professional code of conduct. Similarly partisan comments and evaluation of the permeating political and economic situation by the intellectuals descends into the realm of intellectual dishonesty.

The regrettable reality is that the media as well as the intellectuals are not exhibiting their commitment to their desired roles. The media, particularly social media, is awash with fake news, partisan propaganda and narratives promoting polarization in the society. A good number of intellectuals who express their opinion in the media on national issues and the political situation are also contributing their bit to polarization by presenting a one-sided view on the political landscape in the country.

During the week I have come across two articles in the media written by two well known intellectuals, one of whom is also a member of PTI and the other a former ambassador to the UK, the USA and the UN. The notions that they have tried to rub in are: the February 2024 elections were rigged which has denuded the coalition government led by Shahbaz Sharif of legitimacy; the gambit to remove Khan from power using coercion and fear and buying loyalties of people has never stopped spreading its pungent smell; the coalition government is dependent on the establishment and the bond between the two is hate of Khan; there is no rule of law in the country and the country has been pushed towards a more autocratic direction; Despite efforts of SIFC investment has remained stagnant and investment-to-GDP ratio has actually fallen from previous year; the economic stability claimed by the government is not sustainable; the concoction put in place comprising established criminals is busy making merry as the state of health of the country deteriorates and the dream of an economic resurgence is busted; through the 26th amendment the conquest of democracy is nearing culmination.

The foregoing observations by these intellectuals are clearly an endorsement of the PTI narrative completely divorced from reality which necessitates unraveling the facts for benefit of the readers and all those stakeholders who crave unbiased evaluation of the issues raised by these so-called intellectuals in their discourses.

The contention that February 2024 elections were rigged which has denuded the legitimacy of the regime is the most preposterous proposition in view of the fact that it lacks authentic and legal evidence and is only based on the political narrative of PTI. The falsehood is adequately exposed in the report by FAFEN which reveals that PTI-backed independent candidates filed a total of 206 petitions for recounting or re-polling which included 86 for NA and 120 for seats of provincial assemblies. The election tribunals have dismissed 112 petitions so far, including 38 by PTI-backed candidates in regards to 10 NA and 28 provincial seats. The tribunals are likely to decide other cases in the near future but the trend adequately belies PTI claims of massive rigging in the election.

Further they should have known that the JUI(F) has also made persistent claims about its mandate having been stolen in KP, where the PTI has formed the government. While they made unauthentic claims of rigging in the 2024 election, one wonders why did they not mention that the 2018 elections were also rigged— which is now a proven fact— and the government formed on the basis of their result was also not legitimate? That is surely intellectual dishonesty. Yet another reality which repudiates PTI claims and popularity is that in the by-elections on 4 of the NA seats in Punjab which were vacated by the PTI-backed independent candidates were won by PML (N). Its candidates were also declared winners in two constituencies after recounting. The assertion that the gambit of removing Imran Khan from power through coercion, instilling fear and buying loyalties of the people has never stopped spreading its pungent smell is again the biggest lie. Imran Khan was removed through a constitutional process and it was the PTI which tried to torpedo the no-confidence motion through unconstitutional means as was vindicated by the unanimous SC decision in this regard. That reality adequately unravels the love of the party for rule of law and respect for the Constitution.

The narrative that the government was totally dependent on the establishment and the bond between the two was their shared hostility towards Khan is distortion of the facts. The reality is that it was also the same during PTI rule. Imran Khan is on record to have confessed a number of times regarding the dominant role played by then COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and about ther establishment and government being on the same page. .

To say that a concoction of ‘established criminals’ has been put in place is also a bizarre suggestion in view of the fact that though the PTI government implicated almost all the opposition leaders in false cases of corruption but they were all honourably acquitted by the courts of law. Framing of Rana Sanaullah in a false drug case as also admitted by the PTI itself after the end of its rule was the most ignominious act. Not only did the PTI file a fake reference against former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, but in the end Imran Khan himself admitted that it was a mistake. As against it, Khan has been convicted of corruption by the court of law and he himself is responsible for all the troubles and tribulations he is going through. Perhaps the word ‘established criminal’ is most suitable for him.

The claims made about the state of the economy are also false and misleading. International rating and lending agencies have acknowledged that Pakistan’s economy was heading in the right direction. This third party endorsement is indeed a slap in their face. The assertion regarding decline in foreign investment is also nullified by the SBP report that foreign direct investment increased by 56 percent during the first seven months of the current financial year, reaching $1.524 billion. It indicates growing confidence of investors in the stability of the economy. The remittances have also witnessed a surge as compared to the previous year.

One really wonders at the audacity of PTI and those propagating its narrative that through the 26th Amendment the conquest of democracy is nearing its culmination. The reality is that it was PTI which pummeled all the democratic norms during its rule. It failed to have working relations with the opposition and provided no space to them besides resorting to political vendetta against them. It damaged the prestige of Parliament by ruling through promulgation of ordinances. The foregoing are verifiable realities. What those intellectuals have said is simply a partisan and false advocacy. of PTI.