‘Pakistan’s biggest liar,’ Khattak takes jibe at erstwhile ‘boss’

PESHAWAR: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday fired broadside against his erstwhile leader Imran Khan, labelling him as “biggest liar of Pakistan.”

“Imran Khan made false promises merely to secure votes”, alleged the former PTI leader who also served as defence minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet.

Speaking at a large public gathering in his hometown of Manki Sharif, Khattak claimed that the people of the province were now regretting their choices in the last elections.

“Politics is not a joke where anyone can claim to serve the people as per their wishes,” Khattak told the crowd. “I am glad that those who voted for the wrong and incompetent candidates are now realising their mistake.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Khattak highlighted his achievements, including the provision of electricity and clean drinking water to villages, the installation of tube wells for agricultural land, road and street construction, as well as the upgrading of hospitals and schools. He stressed that he had always prioritised public welfare and worked tirelessly for political progress.

Turning his criticism towards ex pm, Khattak accused the former premier of deceiving the public with false promises. “Imran Khan is Pakistan’s biggest liar. He misled people to win votes,” he said. “The elected members from the last elections will soon be forced to flee due to public pressure.”

Khattak assured the audience that he remained committed to serving the people and would continue fighting for their rights.