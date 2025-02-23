Pakistanis played a significant role in shaping Norway’s society: Amb Ilsaas

GUJRAT: Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas remarked on Saturday that Pakistanis have played a significant role in shaping Norway’s society.

“Pakistani immigrants have become the largest migrant community in Norway and are stabilizing Pakistan’s economy by sending remittances”, Ambassador Ilsaas stated during a visit to Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Saturday.

He was accompanied a delegation during the visit.

The Norwegian delegation attended a seminar titled “Celebrating 55 years of Pakistani Diaspora in Norway” held at the Quaid-e-Azam Library Auditorium.

Speaking to the audience, Per Albert Ilsaas emphasized that friendly diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Norway are very strong and long-standing.

“Pakistani immigrants are serving in various fields in Norway, and their contributions have brought the two nations closer. Norway stands by Pakistan in addressing energy crises, women’s empowerment and human rights advancement”, the envoy declared.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Khalid Hussain, ex-member of Norwegian Parliament, announced the establishment of the Oslo Award for the best researcher at the University of Gujrat (UoG) every year.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq hailed the initiative and said that the Oslo Award can serve as a catalyst for UoG’s growth and development, positioning it as a leading institution in the region and beyond.

In response to Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq’s keen desire to collaborate with higher education institutions in Norway, the Norwegian ambassador invited the University of Gujrat team to visit Oslo to initiate academic and research collaborations with Norwegian universities.

Earlier, the delegation held a meeting which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq and attended by senior academics, the delegation was briefed about the history of the UoG and its current standing in the region. Both sides expressed a keen desire to further strengthen the ties in the field of higher education.

Prof Dr Haq along with the Norwegian envoy presented certificates of appreciation to the UoG faculty members for their exceptional performance in the field of research. Their research was published in some of the world’s most reputable research resources and journals.

The faculty members who received commendation certificates include Dr Azad Hussain, Dr Jamshed Ahmed, Dr Abdul Majeed, Dr Muzammil Hussain, Dr Muhammad Nadeem Zafar, Dr Sajjad Hussain Samra, Dr Ghulam Nabi, Dr Ehsan Ullah Mughal, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, and Dr Tahir Iqbal Awan.

The UoG VC congratulated the faculty members for their outstanding performance.

Former member of the Norway Parliament, Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, emphasized that immigrants are vital for building bridges between different cultures. The people of Pakistan and Norway hold a special place in each other’s hearts. Mutual dialogue between educational institutions in Pakistan and Norway will go a long way in exploring new vistas of cooperation.

Member of the Norwegian Pakistani community, Fazal Hussain, shed light on the historical aspects of Pakistanis’ migration to Norway.

Registrar Muhammad Naeem Butt thanked the seminar participants. Prof Dr Haq presented commemorative souvenirs of the University of Gujrat to the Norwegian ambassador and delegation members.

The seminar was attended by a large number of community leaders, students, teachers, journalists, and Pakistanis residing in Norway, including Tariq Mehmood Sheikh and Raja Tahir Sher. Norwegian Ambassador Albert Ilsaas also recorded a message for the students during his visit to the University of Gujrat’s TV studio.