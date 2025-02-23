Muslim students forced to remove Hijab at Mumbai exam centre

MUMBAI: Several Muslim students were forced to remove their hijabs before entering the examination hall during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in BJP-led Maharashtra state of India.

The incident occurred on the first day of the SSC exams at Jaffrey English High School in the Jaffrey Nagar area of Mumbai. The incident has stirred outrage among students and their families, who stated that the measures caused unnecessary mental stress and discomfort.

Eyewitnesses stated that female students wearing burqas were initially stopped at the school gate and asked to remove their hijabs. One SSC student recounted her experience to the media, stating, “At the gate of the school, we were first asked to remove our burqas. When we objected, we were allowed to enter wearing them. However, later, in a separate room, we were forced to remove our burqas and scarves before proceeding to the examination block. We were searched, and only then were we allowed to take the exam. After entering the block, we were also asked to remove our scarves from our ears. It was humiliating and stressful.”

The incident has ignited a debate over the balance between security protocols and respect for religious and cultural practices. Students and their families stated that the process was handled insensitively, causing undue stress during a critical examination.

Signboards in Delhi blackened; Shivaji posters pasted over them

Signboards were blackened and posters of Hindu Maratha King Shivaji were pasted over them by Hindutva activists in New Delhi, India.

The incident occurred after a group of people watched the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Hindi film ‘Chhava,’ a period drama about Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, at Akbar Road and Humayun Road.

Officials said that teams and civic authorities were immediately dispatched to the spot, and the defaced boards were cleaned.

Authorities have begun an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Police are monitoring the situation to prevent further vandalism and ensure law and order.