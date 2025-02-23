Meghan Markle’s Intense Bullying Of Royal Staff Revealed In Bombshell Documentary

Former royal aide Jason Knauf has broken his silence on Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying of palace staff, a controversy that surfaced after an internal email he wrote was leaked to the media. In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Knauf reflected on the scrutiny he faced and his role in the palace during his seven years working with Prince William and Princess Kate.

Knauf originally raised concerns about Meghan’s treatment of staff in a 2018 internal email, which was made public three years later, just before Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan, 43, strongly denied the allegations, calling them part of a “calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.”

When asked about the media storm that followed, Knauf acknowledged the difficulty but remained firm in his stance. “It’s tough, but it’s probably quite good. You can’t choose just to take the fun stuff in any job,” he said. Despite the controversy, he spoke warmly about his time working with Harry and Meghan, describing their 2018 wedding as a “magical experience.”

Knauf was also involved in Meghan’s 2021 legal battle against the Mail on Sunday over a private letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle. He provided messages suggesting Meghan was aware the letter could be leaked, leading her to later apologize to the court for any misunderstanding.

Buckingham Palace launched an internal review into the bullying claims, but the findings were never released. Since stepping away from his role as Chief Executive Officer for The Royal Foundation in 2022, Knauf has remained involved in philanthropic work, including serving on the board of trustees for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize.