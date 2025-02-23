Jennifer Carpenter Reveals Shocking ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ News

Dexter fans hoping for Jennifer Carpenter’s return in the upcoming Dexter: Resurrection were met with disappointment as the actress confirmed she will not reprise her role as Debra Morgan. Speaking at the 1923 Season 2 premiere in Los Angeles, Carpenter, 45, said she has moved on from the character despite previously returning in Dexter: New Blood.

“I am pretty focused where I am, and I feel like I’ve completed that box. I’m proud of it,” she stated, shutting down any speculation of her involvement in the new series. She expressed support for the upcoming show, adding, “I hope that they’re having a wonderful time, and I’m so happy for the fans to have more to chew on.”

Carpenter starred as Dexter Morgan’s adoptive sister in all 96 episodes of the original Dexter series from 2006 to 2013. Her character was taken off life support in the series finale. Despite her exit, Dexter remains a widely celebrated show, winning multiple accolades, including four Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.