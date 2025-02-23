Conveyed serious concerns to CJP about state of judiciary: Barrister Gohar

Informed CJP about issues plaguing the country, says Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD/ SARGODHA: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Saturday that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi had advised the party to remain part of the political system and not to boycott it.

Speaking to reporters at district courts in Islamabad, he said that the PTI had a long charge sheet against the government. “We are not pleased with the country’s judiciary. And we conveyed our concerns to the CJP in our meeting with him yesterday,” he said, adding, “Treating the party in such a manner is not a good omen for democracy in the country.”

Barrister Gohar said that no matter to whom former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan’s letters were addressed, he, in his correspondence, had raised some serious issues so that there could be no further divide between the Pakistan Army and the masses.

“PTI’s house is in order, and there is no truth in reports of the formation of a forward bloc,” the PTI chairman said categorically, adding, “Sher Afzal Marwat’s expulsion from the PTI was the party’s internal matter. Whosoever violates the discipline, has to face action.”

Barrister Gohar again said that Imran Khan would decide about the future of those PTI leaders who had left the party in the wake of the May 9 violence. “Even Akbar S. Babar calls himself a PTI leader. This is the state of mind of an individual. But the party’s stance on the issue is clear.”

He said that the PTI had entered into a dialogue with the government with sincerity. “We wanted a solution to the stalemate between the party and the government could be found out. But the latter was not serious in talks,” he added.

The PTI chairman said today the party’s delegation had gone to Karachi to hold meetings with other opposition parties so that a grand alliance could be formed against the government. “Our movement is for the supremacy of the constitution. We want to make sure that no party is stolen of the people’s mandate in the future.”

PTI apprises CJP Afridi of ills plaguing country: Omar Ayub

Meanwhile, PTI leader Omar Ayub said on Saturday the objective of meeting Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi was to apprise him of the country’s current situation.

Speaking to media outside the anti-terrorism court in Sargodha, he claimed that the party had informed the CJP about the issues plaguing the country.

“We hope there will be supremacy of constitution and law and order in the country,” he said. He said the PTI leaders were embroiled in fake cases and there was no relief in sight.

Ayub, who is also opposition leader in National Assembly, said the PTI would formally hand over its suggestions on an effective judicial system to the chief justice of Pakistan. He said the party had a competent legal team. He said the masses would continue to face frustration in the absence of a robust legal and judicial system.

He said the PTI leaders recently tried to meet Imran Khan in jail but the government twice denied the opportunity.

In a rare occasion, a delegation of five opposition members met Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, where PTI leaders voiced their grievances regarding legal and political challenges the party had been facing.

Sources said the meeting took place at the chief justice’s residence and lasted an hour. The PTI leaders shared their grievances, including cases the party leaders had been facing.