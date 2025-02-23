Australia crush England as Inglis’s explosive ton seals victory

LAHORE: Australian batsman Josh Inglis’s superb ton turned the tide against England and earned Australia a convincing five-wicket victory in the fourth group-stage clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Inglis’s quickfire century trumped Ben Duckett’s 165-run knock as Australia cruised to a sensational victory over England.

The former champions knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and 15 balls to spare, courtesy of a match-defining partnership between Inglis and fellow wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Australia, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost Travis Head (six) and Steve Smith (five) inside five overs with just 27 runs on the board.

Following the early blows, Marnus Labuschagne joined Matthew Short in the middle and brought the 2009 champions back in the hunt with a brisk 95-run stand before both perished in quick succession.

Labuschagne made 47 off 45 deliveries, while Short struck nine fours and a six on his way to a 66-ball 63.

England’s comeback, however, was cut short as Inglis and Carey turned the tide back in Australia’s favour with a commanding stand, which yielded 146 runs off just 116 deliveries.

Carey scored 69 off 63 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries, until falling victim to Brydon Carse in the 42nd over, while Inglis carried his bat all the way through and steered Australia to a confidence-boosting victory.

Josh Inglis top-scored for Australia with an unbeaten 120 off 86 deliveries, studded with eight fours and six sixes.

He was also involved in a crucial 70-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell, who scored 32 not out from 15 deliveries, smashing four fours and two sixes in the process.

For England, Liam Livingstone, Rashid, Carse, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood took one wicket apiece.

Put into bat first, England registered 351/8 on the board in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of a marathon third-wicket partnership between Duckett and Joe Root.

The 2019 World Cup winners, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as Ben Dwarshuis struck twice in his first three overs, dismissing opener Phil Salt (10) and returning Jamie Smith (15).

His twin strikes had reduced England to 43/2 in 5.2 overs but Duckett and Root partnered strongly to put England in control.

The duo dominated the inexperienced Australian bowling attack to add 158 runs to the total until Adam Zampa got rid of Root, who scored 68 off 78 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

The leg-spinner soon struck again to dismiss Harry Brook (three), reducing England 219/4 in 34.1 overs.

Ben Duckett, on the other hand, stood his ground firm and recorded crucial partnerships with skipper Jos Buttler (23), Liam Livingstone (14) and Brydon Carse (eight) before finally falling victim to Marnus Labuschagne in the 48th over.

He remained the top-scorer for England with an enterprising 165 off 143 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and three sixes.

Dwarshuis was the standout bowler for Australia, picking up three wickets for 66 runs in his 10 overs, while Zampa and Labuschagne bagged two each. Glenn Maxwell chipped in with one scalp.