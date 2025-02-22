Trump fires top US general CQ Brown, others in Pentagon shake-up

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has dismissed General Charles “CQ” Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a sweeping overhaul of US military leadership.

The move, announced on Friday, comes as part of broader efforts to reshape the Pentagon’s top ranks.

“I want to thank General Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country,” Trump said in a social media post, confirming the dismissal. He also announced the removal of five other senior officers.

Brown, the first black officer to hold the top military post since Colin Powell, was appointed by former President Joe Biden. His tenure was set to run until 2027.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had previously criticised Brown, arguing that diversity and inclusion initiatives under his leadership had weakened the military’s focus.

Following Brown’s removal, Hegseth also announced the firings of Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti and Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Jim Slife. Franchetti, the first woman to lead the Navy, had been in her role for less than a year.

“All three officers removed today were appointed under the previous administration,” Hegseth said in a statement. “Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus on deterring, fighting, and winning wars.”

Trump said he would nominate Air Force Lieutenant General Dan Caine, a career F-16 pilot and former CIA associate director for military affairs, as the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Brown’s dismissal comes amid speculation about broader shifts in Trump’s military strategy. His administration has moved to cut Pentagon budgets, with 5,400 probationary employees set to be let go next week.

Trump has also targeted diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes in the military. A federal court in Maryland on Friday temporarily blocked his attempts to ban such initiatives, ruling they may violate free speech protections.

Brown had gained national attention in 2020 when he spoke publicly about racial issues following the killing of George Floyd. In 2022, he co-signed a memo outlining diversity goals aimed at increasing minority officer recruitment.

The latest reshuffle follows Trump’s decision last month to remove the first female commandant of the Coast Guard, also citing concerns over diversity policies.