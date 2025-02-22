Senior PML-N leader advocates lifting of ban on X

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday demanded the ban on X (formerly Twitter) should be lifted.

In a statement shared on social media, Saad Rafique said that it has been a year since the ban was imposed on X (Twitter), yet everyone continues to access the platform using VPNs.

He stated that the ban on X (formerly Twitter) over the past year has proven to be ineffective, and therefore, it should now be lifted.

X (formerly Twitter) has been blocked in the country for a year. However, users have continued to access the social media platform through VPNs.

According to a report, the number of X users in the country is approximately 4.5 million.

In February 2024, approximately ten days after the general elections held on February 8, the Pakistani government imposed a ban on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). This action was taken during the tenure of the caretaker government.

The social media platform X was blocked in Pakistan due to national security concerns, not to limit freedom of expression, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar later explained.

In March, the interior ministry informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) that the platform had been officially blocked in February following intelligence reports. Access to X has been restricted in various regions across Pakistan since February 17.

Tarar clarified that the decision to ban X was made before the February 8 general elections due to “compliance issues.” He dismissed suggestions that the ban was unannounced.

Tarar further explained that separatists and terrorists, particularly from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), were using the platform to promote anti-state activities, including broadcasting terrorist acts live. He emphasised that such actions could not be allowed.