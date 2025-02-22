Prince William ‘Will Never Forgive’ Meghan Markle for Royal Rift, Insider Claims

Prince William remains firm in his stance against Meghan Markle and has no intention of forgiving her, a royal insider has claimed. The Radar Online report suggests that the future king still holds resentment over Meghan’s past remarks about Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare.

The source alleges that William, 41, has not moved past Meghan’s revelation that Kate made her cry before her 2018 wedding. He is also said to be deeply angered by Harry’s criticisms of the royal family. “William is a stickler for loyalty. As far as he’s concerned, Harry and Meghan have shown their true colors, and he isn’t interested in their crocodile tears,” the insider claimed.

However, Meghan, 42, is reportedly making efforts to repair ties and has secretly reached out to Kate Middleton for help. The source suggests that Meghan is relying on Kate’s influence over her husband and King Charles. “Kate knows how to deal with William’s temper, and her father-in-law, the king, has a soft spot for her. Many believe Harry and Meghan have burned too many bridges. But if anyone can save them, it’s Kate – and Meghan knows it.”

The report further claims that Meghan has been making secret phone calls to Kate, hoping to leverage her kindness for a path back into the royal circle. “Meghan is hoping to leverage Kate’s generosity and good nature to get what she wants – an invitation back into the royal fold for her and Harry,” the source alleged.