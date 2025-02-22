NATIONAL

President Zardari arrives in Lahore on two-day visit

By Staff Report
APP39-140424 LARKANA: April 14 - President Asif Ali Zardari addressing to the public gathering on the occasion of 45th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto. APP/NAS/ABB

LAHORE: President Asif Ali Zardari has arrived in Lahore on a two-day visit.

According to sources, he will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Governor’s House to discuss challenges faced by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab.

He is also expected to hold meetings with the PPP Punjab leaders to address concerns, particularly those raised by the governor.

Reports suggest that Zardari aims to ease political tension between the PPP and PML-N, paving the way for reconciliation.

Additionally, President Zardari will attend Derby Race at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday as special guest.

