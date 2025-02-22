Met forecasts widespread rain-wind, thunderstorms across country

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted widespread rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills across various regions of the country during the upcoming week.

A strong westerly weather system is expected to enter the western parts of Pakistan on the evening or night of February 24 and will extend to the upper parts by February 25, persisting in northern areas until March 02.

Widespread rain-wind and thunderstorms with intermittent heavy snowfall are predicted in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, and Shigar in Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur in Kashmir from February 25 to March 02.

Heavy rainfall and snowfall are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan from the night of February 24 to March 01.

Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas from February 25 to March 01. Rain-wind and thunderstorms are also forecasted for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum during the same period.

Rain-wind and thunderstorms is also expected in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Toba Tek Singh from February 25 (evening/night) to February 28.