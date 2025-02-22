Court extends physical remand of accused in Mustafa Amir murder

KARACHI: Trial court extended physical remand of two accused in Mustafa Amir abduction and murder case.

The court on Saturday granted five days extension of physical remand of two accused Armaghan Qureshi and Sheeraz.

Prime accused Armaghan fall to floor of the anti-terrorism court during hearing of Mustafa Amir murder case. The accused told he was beaten when the court asked him.

“Why you have required further remand,” the court asked the investigation officer. “We have found 62 laptops and USBs, which required to be decoded and forensic tests,” the IO told the court.

The court rejected meeting requests of accused Armaghan’s mother Saira and co-accused Sheeraz’s sister.

On the court orders, Sindh health department’s medical team exhumed body of Mustafa Amir for DNA samples on Friday.

Police Surgeon Dr Sumayya Syed has said that 11 samples of the body have been sent to the Sindh Forensic DNA Lab. “It is difficult to determine the cause of death,” Dr. Syed said. “In absence of fingerprints, we only have the DNA option,” police surgeon further said.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

On Thursday, police claimed that suspect Armaghan, has confessed to the murder of Mustafa Amir during interrogation.

According to police, Armaghan’s statement has been recorded on video.

In confessional statement, Armaghan revealed that he drove Mustafa Amir’s car from Khayaban-e-Mohafiz to Dareji.

He later set the vehicle on fire while Mustafa was still alive and semi-conscious.