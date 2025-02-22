CM decides to revolutionize health sector with launch of ‘MNCHSs’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took an important step for the improvement of health sector with the introduction of ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ (MNCHSs) in the province.

“Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services will complete 19 important tasks of the health sector, besides completing integrated tasks of health-related issues,” CM Maryam stated, adding that the services of 20,000 more health inspectors will be obtained through outsourcing across Punjab.

She sought a comprehensive plan related to community health services, and directed the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to make it functional at the earliest.

Madam Chief Minister said, “Lady Health Workers (LHWs) will also be linked to ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’.” She added,”39,000 lady health workers will be part of the ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ workforce.” She highlighted, “The workforce of ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services” will consist of more than 60,000 professionals in total.”

CM Maryam said,” ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ will be responsible for polio and other vaccinations.” She added, “Authentic records of patients should be compiled through Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services.” She underscored, “Maryam Nawaz Sharif will also complete the mapping task of community health services.”

Earlier, the Punjab CM was briefed by the authorities concerned,”47% of the population is covered by the current health services, while 53% of them are uncovered.” She was also apprised,”93% of the patients are satisfied with the Government’s reforms related to health services.”

CM Aggrieved Over Workers’ Death in Aimanabad

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of workers due to falling of molten iron in Aimanabad. She offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured workers, and sought a report from Commissioner Gujranwala on the tragedy.