Ben Affleck Starts Dating Again After Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is stepping back into the dating scene after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez was finalized, though his primary focus remains on work and family. A source told PEOPLE that the 52-year-old actor is “casually dating” but emphasized that it is not his main priority.

The insider revealed that Affleck is dedicating most of his time to his career, stating, “If he’s not filming, he spends long days at his office.” He is also spending significant time with his three children—Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12—whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, particularly his youngest son.

The news comes after the Los Angeles County Superior Court officially declared Affleck and Lopez legally single on Feb. 21. The couple rekindled their romance in 2021, married in Las Vegas in 2022, and held a second ceremony in Georgia. However, Lopez, 55, filed for divorce on Aug. 20, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences and listing April 26, 2024, as their date of separation.

As part of their settlement, Affleck and Lopez will share the profits from the sale of their Beverly Hills mansion. Lopez also requested to restore her name to Jennifer Lynn Lopez and waived spousal support.

Meanwhile, Affleck remains deeply involved in his career. His upcoming film, The Accountant 2, is set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 8 and hit theaters on April 25. He also teased his Netflix action-thriller RIP at the Next on Netflix event in January, calling it a blend of Heat, Narc, and Training Day. The film, which reunites him with Matt Damon, is set for release later this year.