Salman Akram Raja hints at launching countrywide movement

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said on Thursday they would remain undeterred and launch a countrywide movement for restoration of supremacy of law.

Speaking to media, he reiterated that the PTI was fighting for restoration of democracy in the country. He said he had come to Peshawar to meet notables and the PTI would continue activities in Ramazan.

“We will continue to voice concern against wrongs and ensure supremacy of constitution. We will unify people for rule of law,” he averred. The PTI leader said he would meet Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and also visit Karachi to engage with parties of Sindh.

He said the countrywide movement would be launched in Ramazan or maybe after the holy month. “We have to move forward and step up efforts for release of the PTI founder and all incarcerated people,” he said. Raja said it’s a wise decision to strip Ali Amin Gandapur of party responsibilities. Provincial president Junaid Akbar was performing well, he said, adding that the party had been energized.

