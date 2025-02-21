PTI leadership moves IHC seeking permission to meet Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission to meet the party’s founder, Imran Khan, after being denied access by authorities.

A joint petition was filed by PTI leaders Junaid Akbar, Sher Ali Arbab, Rauf Hassan, and Amjad Ali through their legal counsel, Ayesha Khalid. The petition stated that the leaders attempted to meet Imran Khan but were refused entry, prompting them to seek judicial intervention.

The petitioners have urged the court to allow the meeting, emphasizing its significance for the party’s internal matters.

The legal battle comes amid a broader crackdown on PTI workers. In a related development, the IHC ordered the release of more than 120 PTI supporters arrested in connection with the November 26 protest case.

A two-member bench, comprising Interim Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, approved their bail, directing them to submit affidavits and surety bonds of Rs. 20,000 each.

PTI has been under intense scrutiny since the May 9, 2023, riots that erupted following Imran Khan’s arrest. The protests led to violent clashes across Pakistan, with army installations—including the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore—coming under attack.

As a result, authorities imposed strict security measures and initiated legal proceedings against party members, including Imran Khan, who remains the primary accused in all May 9-related cases.

The court is expected to hear the petition soon, as PTI leadership continues its legal push to regain access to its jailed leader.