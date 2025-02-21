PTI challenges rally ban, seeks LHC nod for March 22 gathering

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking approval to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22, after the district administration denied their request.

The petition, filed through Akmal Bari, asserts that PTI intends to conduct the gathering in line with legal and constitutional provisions but has faced unjustified refusal from authorities. The party has urged the court to intervene and uphold their right to peaceful assembly.

In the petition, PTI emphasized that despite fulfilling all legal formalities, their request for a public rally has been turned down, forcing them to seek judicial intervention. The party insists that the right to hold peaceful demonstrations is a fundamental democratic principle and must be protected.

This is not the first time PTI has been denied permission to hold a public event at Minar-e-Pakistan. The district administration had previously rejected the party’s request to organize a rally on February 8, the first anniversary of the 2023 general elections—an event PTI has long claimed was rigged.

Following continued delays by authorities in granting permission, PTI took the matter to court earlier as well. The LHC’s decision on the latest petition will determine whether the party can proceed with its planned rally on March 22.