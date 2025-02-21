PM Shehbaz launches case management system to modernise judiciary

— Initiative aims to provide transparent, efficient, and swift justice to litigants

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step towards modernising Pakistan’s judicial system, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the Case Assignment and Management System on Friday.

This initiative aims to provide transparent, efficient, and swift justice to litigants across the country.

Addressing the launch event here on Friday, the PM stressed that the system was long overdue, as citizens nationwide had been calling for more transparent and faster judicial processes.

He expressed confidence that the new system would go a long way in addressing the grievances of the public, ensuring justice is delivered in a timely manner.

PM Shehbaz highlighted the massive waste of resources over the years due to corruption, collusion, and a lack of modern technological solutions within the judicial system.

He stressed the need for collective efforts to transform Pakistan and recover the losses incurred in the past, which would eventually lead to future benefits for the country.

Referring to his recent meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, the PM mentioned his request for speedy, merit-based decisions in pending cases.

Earlier this week, the premier had visited CJP Afridi’s residence to discuss the agenda for the upcoming National Judicial Policymaking Committee (NJPMC) meeting.

In his speech, PM Shehbaz also committed to recovering every penny owed to Pakistan, ensuring it would be used for the betterment of the nation’s people.

He thanked all stakeholders, including international partners like the United Nations (UN) and Canada, for their support in designing and providing financial assistance for the development of the Case Assignment and Management System.

Troels Vester, the Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), also spoke at the ceremony, expressing full support for the Pakistani government and the Ministry of Law and Justice in introducing modern technology to enhance governance.

He praised the leadership of PM Shehbaz for spearheading reforms aimed at modernizing Pakistan’s judicial system.