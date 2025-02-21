PM directs effective strategy to achieves $60b exports target

Says economic progress based on exports is an important element of ‘Uraan Pakistan vision’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed formulation of a comprehensive and effective strategy to take the exports to $ 60 billion in the next five years.

Chairing a meeting to review measures for increasing exports of the country on Thursday, PM Shehbaz instructed his economic team to introduce sustainable reforms for the system of tariff to achieve economic progress and enhance exports.

He said the tariffs should be brought down and the system should be made easy and simple.

The prime minister said a strategy should be adopted to increase the production capacity of the industries by bringing reforms in the tariff structure.

He stressed that special attention should be paid to the sectors of services, information technology and agriculture.

He said economic progress based on exports was an important element of “Uraan Pakistan” vision, adding necessary reforms should be introduced in the governance of Export Development Fund for development of export industries.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the steps taken to reform the Ministry of Commerce and increase the export target to $ 60 billion in the next five year.

It was informed that the tariff was gradually decreased in the last two years.

The Ministry of Commerce was hosting international level exhibitions every year in Pakistan to expand exports.

The meeting was told that consultation was continuing with all stakeholders on the Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2025-30.

The consultation on the Ecommerce policy was in the final stage of completion and would be presented for the approval of the cabinet next month.

A National Compliance Center was ready to harmonize Pakistani products with the international standard.

The center would create programmes for increasing capacity of the export industries in Pakistan and hold trainings.

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Arshad Mehmood Langrial and high level officers of the relevant departments attended the briefing.

PM reviews reforms in health, pharmaceutical sectors

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday chaired a meeting to review reforms in the health and pharmaceutical sectors.

He directed that a drug testing laboratory of good standard should be established in Islamabad to ensure quality of medicines according to international level.

He instructed that mobile hospitals should be launched to provide health facilities in the outskirts of Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Balochistan.

He ordered an operation in collaboration and consultation with the provincial governments against counterfeit drugs.

Fraudsters could not be allowed to play with the lives of the people, he asserted.

He said a comprehensive plan should be made for better regulation and development of the pharmaceutical sector in cooperation with the provincial governments.

He said the officers of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) involved in the facilitation of fraud in the pharmaceutical sector should be identified and action against them should be ensured.

He said experienced experts of good reputation should be appointed on merit in the policy board of DRAP, adding steps should be taken on priority basis for making the Drug Pricing Committee effective and strong.

Federal ministers Nazir Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath and high level officers attended the meeting.