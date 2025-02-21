Pakistan cannot afford another martial law: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stated that Pakistan cannot afford another martial law.

He emphasized that his mother, Benazir Bhutto, taught him the values of democracy rather than revenge, which is why he firmly believes that “Democracy is the best revenge.”

Speaking at the Benazir Bhutto Memorial Lecture organized by the Oxford University Union, Bilawal highlighted the significance of democratic values, human rights, and the role of women in Pakistan. He praised his mother for fearlessly participating in politics despite facing immense challenges and restrictions against women in leadership roles.

He further stated that Benazir Bhutto paved the way for women in leadership, and today, Punjab also has a female chief minister. He reiterated that her life was dedicated to securing a better future for Pakistan, despite multiple assassination attempts against her.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted that Pakistan’s future depends on the supremacy of the constitution, an independent judiciary, and a free press. He also criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, calling them “draconian”, and reaffirmed that PPP continues to oppose them.

The PPP chairman expressed concern over the security situation in Balochistan, calling it alarming and in need of urgent attention. He also reiterated that Pakistan’s nuclear assets are for national defense and will not be compromised under any external pressure.

Bilawal also highlighted the progress made by the PPP government in Sindh, particularly in improving healthcare facilities, which he described as a model for other provinces.