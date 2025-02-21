Mustafa Amir’s body exhumed for forensic tests as murder probe intensifies

KARACHI: Authorities have exhumed the body of Mustafa Amir as part of an ongoing murder investigation, transferring it to a morgue for forensic examination.

The process took place at Moach Goth Edhi Cemetery under strict security, with medical experts collecting evidence to determine the cause of death.

Police Surgeon Dr. Samiya Syed and CPLC Identification Project head Amir Hassan led the exhumation. Multiple tissue and DNA samples were taken from the body and sent to Karachi University’s forensic lab. Officials expect the test results within a few days, after which the remains will be handed back to the family.

Amir’s body was initially found in a burned vehicle in Hub, Balochistan, and was later buried as an unclaimed corpse on February 16 after being handed over to Edhi Foundation by Daryaji police. However, fresh leads prompted a judicial magistrate to authorize the exhumation for further investigation.

Two primary suspects, Armaghan and Shiraz, are due to appear before Anti-Terrorism Court No. 3 for remand. Prosecutor General Sindh, Muntazir Mehdi, confirmed that legal proceedings are underway. Armaghan had previously been in remand under Court No. 2, while Shiraz’s case has now been transferred there from Court No. 1.

The SSP of Hub has directed investigators to examine all possible leads, particularly focusing on why authorities were informed late about the burning vehicle. Officials believe the suspects were familiar with the remote location and are mapping their movements leading up to the crime.

Investigations suggest that Amir was allegedly killed by his childhood friends following a dispute over a girl during a New Year’s Eve gathering. Reports indicate that he was lured to Armaghan’s residence, where he was brutally murdered. His body was then placed in his car’s trunk and driven to Hub, where it was set on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Police have recovered modern weaponry from Armaghan’s home, prompting the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to investigate any possible links to organized crime. Authorities have also sought assistance from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to analyze data from a laptop found at Armaghan’s bungalow.

A recently surfaced audio recording, reportedly from Amir’s final moments, has drawn attention to potential oversights in the investigation. In the clip, Amir is heard telling a friend that he is heading to Armaghan’s house and inviting him to join later. This revelation raises concerns about why this information was not reported to police earlier.

As authorities await forensic results and continue their inquiry, the case has sparked widespread attention, with law enforcement under pressure to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.