Govt tells IHC Aafia-Afridi prisoner swap is not feasible

ISLAMABAD: The federal government informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday that the proposed exchange of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi is not a viable option.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing of a petition seeking the repatriation of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from a US prison. Additional Attorney General (AAG) Manzoor Iqbal Dogar argued that the exchange was not feasible, pointing out that Pakistan has no prisoner-exchange agreement with the United States.

The proposal for the swap was initially put forward by Dr. Siddiqui’s counsel, Clive Smith, as part of diplomatic efforts to secure her release. However, the government’s stance appeared to shift, raising concerns in court about its commitment to supporting her case in the US legal system.

Justice Khan expressed surprise at the lack of government backing for a petition filed in the US court regarding Siddiqui’s release. He directed the law officer to consult with the relevant authorities and submit a response to any objections by the next hearing, scheduled for Friday.

During the proceedings, the court inquired about the US government’s interest in Shakeel Afridi, a Pakistani doctor imprisoned in Pakistan for his alleged role in helping the CIA track Osama bin Laden. Zainab Janjua, a court assistant, informed the bench that Afridi had been convicted, and his appeal was still pending before the Peshawar High Court.

Imran Shafiq, the lawyer representing Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s sister, Fauzia Siddiqui, highlighted that Afridi faced charges of espionage and assisting a foreign intelligence agency.

AAG Dogar further revealed that Pakistan had submitted a letter regarding Aafia Siddiqui’s case on February 19, but it was rejected by the Biden administration without an official acknowledgment.

Justice Khan questioned the diplomatic approach, criticizing the lack of a formal response from the US and asking whether the letter had been properly pursued at a governmental level. He directed officials to provide further clarification on the matter at the next hearing.

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, a neuroscientist, was convicted in 2010 by a US federal court on charges of attempting to kill American personnel in Afghanistan. She is currently serving an 86-year sentence in a Texas prison.

The case remains a sensitive diplomatic issue between Pakistan and the US, with repeated calls from various quarters in Pakistan for her release. However, the lack of a legal framework for a prisoner exchange has made negotiations difficult.

The court will resume the hearing next Friday, with further government clarification expected on whether Pakistan will continue to pursue Siddiqui’s case through diplomatic channels.