COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, who is on a visit to the United Kingdom, visited Warminster and Larkhill Garrisons.

The Army Chief was briefed on the modernization plan of British Army and Deep Recce Strike Brigade.

Niche technologies including AI and uncrewed systems were also showcased by the British Army during the visit.

The Army Chief had a field visit to Warminster and Larkhill Garrisons at the invitation of General Roland Walker, Chief of General Staff of UK Army.

“Niche technologies including AI and uncrewed systems were also showcased by the British Army during the visit,” the ISPR statement said.

General Syed Asim Munir was in the UK to participate in the 7th Regional Stabilization Conference at the esteemed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he will deliver the keynote address on “The Emerging World Order and Pakistan’s Future Outlook.”

The Stabilization Conference serves as the premier platform for Army-to-Army dialogue between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, held annually to foster collaboration.