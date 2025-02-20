Swat University, HCEA&C board discuss faculty development, curriculum enhancement

SWAT: The 4th Board Meeting of the Hunerkada Center of Excellence for Art & Culture (HCEA&C) and University of Swat (UoS), was held in Islamabad. The meeting brought together key officials from the University of Swat and Hunerkada to review progress, discuss future strategies, and set a clear roadmap for the center’s development.

Chaired by senior representatives from both institutions, the meeting focused on a comprehensive progress review of the first semester of academic activities at HCEACUS. The board members analyzed the achievements, challenges, and student engagement in various artistic and cultural programs. Additionally, they deliberated on future strategies and the way forward to further enhance the center’s role in promoting arts and culture in Pakistan.

UoS VC Prof Dr Hassan Sher emphasized the university’s commitment to skill development as a key focus of HCEACUS. He highlighted the importance of equipping students with practical, hands-on expertise that aligns with industry demands.

Hunerkada’s leadership, including Syed Jamal Shah, also reaffirmed their dedication to making the center a premier institution for artistic excellence.

A major highlight of the meeting was the discussion on the upcoming state-of-the-art campus for the HCEA&C. The UoS has generously allocated 15 kanals of land for the construction of this purpose-built facility on a beautiful site within the UoS campus, which was personally seen and appreciated by the board members.

During the meeting, Mr. Jamal Shah, Chairman HUNERKADA, shared the primary design and proposed timeline for the project, outlining their vision for a world-class institution that will nurture artistic talent and creativity. The VC suggested that the finalized design, along with the timeline, be presented to the University of Swat Senate for formal approval.

Key points of discussion also included faculty development, curriculum enhancement, infrastructure improvements, and upcoming cultural initiatives. The board explored potential collaborations with national and international art institutions to expand learning opportunities for students.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous commitment to strengthening the academic and creative framework of the center, ensuring that students receive a dynamic and enriching educational experience.