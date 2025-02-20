Opinion

SPSC’s unfair move

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has been conducting various examinations across multiple centres since its inception. However, in its latest announcement, the SPSC has designated Hyderabad as the sole examination centre for upcoming tests. Previously, candidates had the option to appear in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana or Nawabshah, making the process more accessible for aspirants from different regions. The decision to restrict the examination centre to Hyderabad has placed an additional burden on unemployed candidates, who must now travel long distances amid skyrocketing inflation and rising transportation costs. The authorities must reconsider this decision to ease the difficulties faced by job seekers.

SARFRAZ HUSSAIN

SUKKUR

